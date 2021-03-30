Little (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Detroit.
The 21-year-old is dealing with a sprained right thumb and will be sidelined for the second straight contest Wednesday. Little's next opportunity to take the court will come Friday versus the Bucks.
