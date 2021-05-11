Little won't return to Monday's game against Houston due to back spasms, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little's absence the rest of the way could mean additional minutes for Derrick Jones and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. It's unclear at this time whether Little will be able to go Wednesday in Utah.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Plays only five minutes Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Grabs season-high 10 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Puts up 13 in return from injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Available Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Questionable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Friday•