Little is out for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a sprained right thumb, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Little sprained his thumb during his second game back from COVID-19 protocols Friday against the Magic. In his absence, Derrick Jones could see increased run.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Good to go Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Now questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Remains out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Tuesday for COVID protocols•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Makes return from knee injury•