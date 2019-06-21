Little was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 25 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Little was projected by many to go much higher than pick 25 and could be a quality pickup for Portland. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds (47.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT%, 77.0 FT%) in 18.2 minutes per game while coming off the bench for North Carolina as a freshman this past year. He'll slot in as a depth shooting guard and small forward this coming season.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...

    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NBA DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NBA DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ