Little was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 25 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Little was projected by many to go much higher than pick 25 and could be a quality pickup for Portland. He averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds (47.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT%, 77.0 FT%) in 18.2 minutes per game while coming off the bench for North Carolina as a freshman this past year. He'll slot in as a depth shooting guard and small forward this coming season.