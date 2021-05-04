Little posted two points (1-3 FG) and two rebounds in five minutes during Monday's loss to Atlanta.
The second-year forward has almost completely fallen out of the rotation after appearing in 10 straight matchups averaging 15.3 minutes from April 3 to April 21. Little has totaled just six points and seven rebounds across his past five outings.
