Little ended with 10 points (4-17 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 120-80 loss to the Kings.
Little struggled with his efficiency in Wednesday's loss. He is now shooting 7-of-27 from the field and 1-of-13 from three over his last two games since being inserted into the starting lineup.
