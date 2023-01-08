Little (hip) was spotted taking jumpers during Portland's shootaround session ahead of Sunday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Little has been sidelined since late November with a mild femoral head impaction fracture of his right hip, an injury that was projected to sideline him for six weeks. With Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com relaying that Little's recent follow-up MRI came back clean, the young forward is still likely to require some additional ramp-up time beyond the initial six-week timeframe. Barring any setbacks, however, Little should have a decent chance at making it back in action before the end of January.