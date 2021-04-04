Little (thumb) tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Trail Blazers' 133-85 win over the Thunder.

Back in action after a three-game absence due to a sprained thumb, Little was one of five Blazers reserves to reach double digits in the scoring column in the blowout victory. He'll likely see his playing time drop into the 15-to-20-minute range in more competitive contests.