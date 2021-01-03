Little (Covid-19) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little has not played this season while recently being in health and safety protocols, but he could end up taking the floor Sunday if cleared and needed.
