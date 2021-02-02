Little (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
A day after posting a career high of 30 points in Monday's win, Little is questionable for the second half of the back-to-back due to a sprained left knee. Rodney Hood could take on a starting role if Little is forced to miss Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Goes off for career-high 30 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Joins starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Available against Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out again Wednesday•