Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Questionable Friday
Little (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Little has been dealing with back spasms lately, and he hasn't appeared in the Blazers' past three games. More information on his status may emerge before tipoff.
