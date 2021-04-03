Little (thumb) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Danny Marang of NBCS Northwest reports.
Little has missed the past three games due to a sprained thumb, but he could be back in action Saturday. His presence would be especially helpful, as Derrick Jones (quad) has been ruled out.
