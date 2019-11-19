Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Reaches double figures in scoring
Little tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 132-108 loss to the Rockets.
Poor shooting aside, Little delivered perhaps the best all-around line of his three outings since entering the starting five, but the rookie is likely in line to see a more muted role moving forward. The Trail Blazers officially signed Carmelo Anthony, and he's expected to be available to play around 20 minutes in his team debut Tuesday against the Pelicans. Anthony will likely see his playing time increase as he gets more acclimated to his new home, a development that would most likely come at the expense of Little and Mario Hezonja.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Limited output in first start•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Absent from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out for remainder of preseason•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't return to exhibition•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...