Little tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 132-108 loss to the Rockets.

Poor shooting aside, Little delivered perhaps the best all-around line of his three outings since entering the starting five, but the rookie is likely in line to see a more muted role moving forward. The Trail Blazers officially signed Carmelo Anthony, and he's expected to be available to play around 20 minutes in his team debut Tuesday against the Pelicans. Anthony will likely see his playing time increase as he gets more acclimated to his new home, a development that would most likely come at the expense of Little and Mario Hezonja.