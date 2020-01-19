Little will be in the starting lineup Saturday at Oklahoma City, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

The Trail Blazers shipped Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to the Kings on Saturday, but the team will be short-handed until the trade officially goes through, pushing Little into the starting five. The rookie first-round pick started three games earlier this season and averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 28.0 minutes.