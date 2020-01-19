Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Receives start Saturday
Little will be in the starting lineup Saturday at Oklahoma City, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
The Trail Blazers shipped Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to the Kings on Saturday, but the team will be short-handed until the trade officially goes through, pushing Little into the starting five. The rookie first-round pick started three games earlier this season and averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 28.0 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Role trending down•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Absent from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Will play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Deemed probable•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.