Little (undisclosed) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little participated in a workout Tuesday, but he'll remain out for Friday's contest due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. His next chance to play will be Sunday against Golden State.
