Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Remains out Sunday
Little (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Heat, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
The rookie first-round picked up the left ankle injury last Tuesday and will miss his third consecutive game. Little's next opportunity to retake the court will come Tuesday in New Orleans.
