Little (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Thursday's game against the Heat, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Both Little and Anfernee Simons remain in the league's protocols, so the pair will sit out for a second straight game. The Blazers also play Friday at Orlando, so both players will be at risk of missing that contest, as well.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Out Tuesday for COVID protocols•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Makes return from knee injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Available on a count•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Chance to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Listed out for Tuesday•