Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Role trending down
Little played four minutes off the bench in Sunday's 122-111 loss to the heat, producing zero points (0-2 FG) and three rebounds.
Though Little has gotten off the bench in each of the Trail Blazers' last eight games, he hasn't played more than 11 minutes in any of those contests. The rookie could be excised from the rotation entirely Tuesday, when C.J. McCollum (illness) could be ready to play against the Raptors after sitting out Sunday.
