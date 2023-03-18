Little is a late scratch against the Celtics on Friday due to an illness.
Little should be considered day-to-day going forward with his next chance to play coming against the Clippers on Sunday. Little's minutes were already trending down before this news, so he'll have an uphill battle for playing time upon his return.
