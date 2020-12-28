Little (undisclosed) won't play Monday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little remains isolated from the Trail Blazers due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, and he'll be sidelined for a third consecutive game to begin the season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Wednesday against the Clippers.
