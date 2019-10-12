Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Ruled out Saturday
Little (ankle) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Phoenix, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The rookie, who was forced to exit Thursday's game due to a left ankle sprain, will be held out Saturday. Until a further update on his health is given, Little can be considered a game-time decision heading into Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
