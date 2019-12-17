Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Ruled out
Little (back) won't play Monday against the Suns, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Little was previously considered questionable due to back spasms, and the team has now ruled him out hours before tipoff. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Warriors.
