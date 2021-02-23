Little recorded 18 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Portland's 132-100 loss to Phoenix on Monday.

Little was able to score double-digits for only the third time this season despite the blowout loss. The forward was consistent from inside and outside the arc, and was also able to convert a career-high seven shots from the charity strike. In his second-year, Little has not gotten consistent playing time and has dealt with some injuries, making him someone to avoid in fantasy leagues.