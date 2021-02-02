Little logged 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal Monday in a 134-106 loss at Milwaukee.

Little was a surprise element in Monday's game, pushing the team into competitive relevance over Blazers star Damian Lillard. He could receive more playing time if Derrick Jones (foot) continues to miss games. Little may play more minutes that might help boost his stock in fantasy leagues if that happens to be the case. But until that is established, Little's performance Monday can be viewed as a one-off.