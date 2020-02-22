Little (ankle) played 18 minutes off the bench and produced nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist Friday in the Trail Blazers' 128-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Little was back in action for the Trail Blazers' first game of the second half after a left ankle injury kept him out of the final five contests prior to the All-Star break. The rookie fared well during his limited time on the court, but he's unlikely to see his minutes increase much from here with veterans Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza both healthy and locked in as the team's starting forward tandem.