Little will take on a bench role for the Trail Blazers once the regular season begins, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Little was in the mix to serve as Portland's starting small forward, but Josh Hart has been named the starter with just over a week remaining until the start of the regular season. Little underwent shoulder surgery in February and core surgery in May but should be fully healthy to begin the 2022-23 campaign.
