Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Slated to start Wednesday
Little is listed as a starter for Wednesday's game against Toronto, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Little, who will take the place of Mario Hezonja, appears to be slated to make his first professional start. In 8.3 minutes per game this year, the rookie forward's averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds.
