Little accumulated two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.

Little finished the game matching a season-high with 18 minutes, marking his second straight game reaching the total. That said, it was also a second straight blowout -- one win and one loss -- so that may have also played a role. Little had come into Wednesday averaging nine points and 2.7 rebounds over his last three but failed to maintain that trend in this one. He can occasionally warrant a look in daily formats and could warrant a look in deep season-long leagues if others in the Trail Blazers' rotation miss time.