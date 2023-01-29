Little will start Saturday's matchup against the Raptors, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
With Josh Hart (hamstring) sidelined, Little will make his first start of the season. In his five appearances this year seeing at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
