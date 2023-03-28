Little will move into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Pelicans, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Trendon Watford will be sitting out Monday's game after tweaking his ankle Sunday, so Little will replace him in the first unit and he should have plenty of time to shine for a Portland team that is resting most of their main guys. He's coming off a 28-point performance, so Little could be someone to consider as a streamer or low-budget option in daily fantasy leagues.