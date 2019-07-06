Little managed two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Saturday's 93-73 loss to the Pistons.

Little failed to make an impact in the summer league opener. Regardless of whether this becomes the norm or not, the rookie forward isn't likely to carve out a consistent role on a contending team that has historically opted to develop most of their younger prospects in the G League.