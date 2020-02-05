Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Suffers ankle injury
Little was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain after X-rays came back negative Tuesday, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Little did need to be helped off the court when he suffered the injury, but it appears he avoided any serious issues. Before exiting Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, the forward recorded six points and five rebounds across 19 minutes. Little's status should be updated once Portland releases their initial injury report for Thursday's game versus the Spurs.
