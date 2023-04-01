Little won't return to Friday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle injury.

Little played just 12 minutes before going down with the injury, finishing with seven points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal. Following a two-game run in the starting five, Little had returned to the bench Friday with Trendon Watford (ankle) back in action. Watford's return coupled with the fact that Little is now dealing with an injury of his own may make it difficult for Little to deliver meaningful fantasy output over Portland's final five games of the campaign.