The Trail Blazers exercised Little's (undisclosed) $2.32 million team option for the 2021-22 season Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Little has yet to make his season debut while he remains isolated from the team due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. The 2019 first-round pick isn't a lock to be included in head coach Terry Stotts' rotation during his second NBA campaign, but he showed enough promise as a rookie for the Trail Blazers to justify keeping him around for at least a third year. He made 48 appearances in 2019-20, averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per contest.