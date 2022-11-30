Little (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Little exited Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a right hip strain, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. Justise Winslow and Trendon Watford are candidates to see increased minutes.
