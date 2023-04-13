The Trail Blazers said Thursday that Little underwent a core muscle surgery on his left side, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Little underwent a similar operation on his right side last year. It is currently unclear if the 22-year-old forward will miss any of the 2023-24 season, but Little's surgery will certainly require him to spend a good portion of the offseason recovering.
