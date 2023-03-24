Little (concussion) is probable for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Little has been upgraded from questionable to probable after missing the previous game with a concussion. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes while shooting just 25 percent from the field across his last five appearances.
