Little (hip) was upgraded from out to probable for Sunday's game against Dallas, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Little hasn't played since Nov. 29 due to a right hip fracture and was initially listed as out, but it appears he's trending toward suiting up Sunday. Before his injury, he averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.3 minutes across 21 straight appearances to start the season.