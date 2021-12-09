Little (calf) will not return to Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors.
Little is dealing with cramps in his left calf and they will keep him from re-entering the contest. Tony Snell and Larry Nance will likely see extended run in his absence. Little's next chance to return will be Sunday against the Timberwolves.
