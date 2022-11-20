Little (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Little continues to have a consistent but relatively minimal role in Portland's rotation. Over the past five games, he's averaged 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.2 minutes.
