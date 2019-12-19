Little (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Little will return from a two-game absence that resulted from back spasms. He figures to see extended run as Mario Hezonja (back) has been ruled out Wednesday. Across 18 games, Little's averaging 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.0 minutes.