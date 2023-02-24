Little will start Thursday against the Kings.
Little will see his second start of the season Thursday, with Damian Lillard (rest), Jerami Grant (rest) and Anfernee Simons (ankle) all unavailable. In his only start this season, Little recorded eight points, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action.
