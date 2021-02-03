Little (knee) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The 20-year-old was considered questionable with a knee sprain and will be forced to sit out Tuesday's contest. Rodney Hood could be pressed into a starting role for Portland with Little sidelined.
