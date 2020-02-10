Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't play Tuesday
Little (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's matchup against New Orleans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The rookie will miss a fourth straight contest while tending to a left ankle injury. Little's next opportunity to play looms Wednesday in Memphis.
