Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't play Wednesday
Little (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against Memphis, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
It'll be Little's fifth straight absence, as the rookie continues to deal with a hampering left ankle injury. With the extended break beginning Thursday for the Trail Blazers, Little should be well-rested and possibly ready to take the floor Feb. 21 against New Orleans.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...