Little (left ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Kings.
Little lasted just 12 minutes, finishing with seven points, one rebound, one steal and two three-pointers. With Little ruled out, the Blazers will need guys like Jabari Walker and Kevin Knox to step up.
