Trail Blazers' Nassir Little: Won't return to exhibition
Little has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against Maccabi Haifa due to a left ankle sprain, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Little will understandably be shut down for the rest of the night following the injury. It's not yet clear when he could return to action.
