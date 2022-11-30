Little is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a right hip strain.
Before Little suffered his hip injury in the second half of Tuesday's game, he had posted one point and one rebound in 15 minutes. Little's status for Wednesday's back-to-back against the Lakers is uncertain.
