The Trail Blazers are expected to finalize a deal Tuesday to acquire Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Didi Louzada (knee), a future first-round pick and two future second-round picks from the Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance (knee) and Tony Snell, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A popular sleeper heading into fantasy drafts this season, Alexander-Walker opened the season in a starting role for New Orleans, but a string of wretched shooting performances resulted in a move to the second unit. He came off the bench in 31 of his last 32 appearances and averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes per contest, but Alexander-Walker still only shot 37.6 percent from the field and 69.1 percent from the free-throw line. Though the 23-year-old hasn't provided much evidence that he's worthy of a big-minute role at the NBA level, the rebuilding Trail Blazers will likely give him an extended look over the final few months of the season to see if he's worthy of including in their long-term nucleus. The 2019 first-round pick is under contract through next season after the Pelicans exercised his $5.01 million team option for 2022-23 in October.