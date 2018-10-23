Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Adds three more triples Monday
Stauskas compiled 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 125-124 loss to Washington.
Stauskas continues to play well for his new team, finishing with 15 points including three triples off the bench. He has been in and out of rotations since being drafted back in 2014, flashing upside from time to time but with no consistency. Seth Curry was expected to be a primary scorer off the bench for the Trail Blazers but it has been Stauskas who has assumed that role over the first week of the season. His value is still limited to deeper formats but he could be a nice three-point streaming option in standard leagues and with improved play, could even stick on the end of a standard league bench depending on the needs of the team.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Top second-unit scorer in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Productive in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Set for spot start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Productive off second unit in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Reaches agreement with Portland•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...