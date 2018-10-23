Stauskas compiled 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 125-124 loss to Washington.

Stauskas continues to play well for his new team, finishing with 15 points including three triples off the bench. He has been in and out of rotations since being drafted back in 2014, flashing upside from time to time but with no consistency. Seth Curry was expected to be a primary scorer off the bench for the Trail Blazers but it has been Stauskas who has assumed that role over the first week of the season. His value is still limited to deeper formats but he could be a nice three-point streaming option in standard leagues and with improved play, could even stick on the end of a standard league bench depending on the needs of the team.